Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.89.

OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.11. Continental has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $265.24.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

