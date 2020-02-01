Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NYCB. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NYCB stock remained flat at $$11.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,659,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

