Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $0.65 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.09.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,513,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 539,624 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 4,048,983 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,470,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 362,600 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 765,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

