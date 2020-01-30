Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $167.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.83.

Shares of SAP opened at $132.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $100.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 4,679.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

