Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 25,368.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

