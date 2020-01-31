Royal Bank of Canada Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $85.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALV. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?