Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBS. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

RBS stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

