Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.45. 3,064,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,120. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)