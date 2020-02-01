Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $157.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.83.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?