Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

