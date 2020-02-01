Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCL. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.83.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,629. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

