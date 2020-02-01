Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,232.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,306.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

