Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,700 ($35.52). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.31) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,232.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,306.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

