Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -5.00

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

