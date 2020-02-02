Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to Issue — Dividend of $0.94

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDS.A. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

