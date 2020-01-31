Royal Dutch Shell Plc Declares Dividend of $0.47 (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,018.50 ($26.55) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,235.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,309.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,764.33 ($36.36).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels