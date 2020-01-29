Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Shares of RDS.B opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDS.B. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

