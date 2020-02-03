Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?