Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, 405,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 916,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Nickel from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 million and a P/E ratio of -33.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.

In other news, Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,266,525. Also, Director Peter James Goudie sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$39,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$584,669.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,765 shares of company stock valued at $177,354.

Royal Nickel Company Profile (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

