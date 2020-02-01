Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $11.74. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 7,064 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $89,953.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

