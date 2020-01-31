RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.90. RPC shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 107,173 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 target price on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in RPC by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RPC by 770.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 2,512.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 253,585 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 235,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in RPC by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,249 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $984.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

