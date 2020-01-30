RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 6.8% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $4.90, 5,320,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 2,139,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 47.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RPC by 122.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 904,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 498,480 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in RPC by 21.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,792,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 497,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RPC by 23.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $954.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

