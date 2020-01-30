RPS Group (LON:RPS) Upgraded to Add at Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176 ($2.32).

LON RPS opened at GBX 180 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a market cap of $408.85 million and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.78. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

