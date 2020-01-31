RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RRD opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after buying an additional 1,211,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,398,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?