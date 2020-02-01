RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $4.27. RTI Surgical shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 43,303 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

The stock has a market cap of $309.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 271,851 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

