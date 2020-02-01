RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €47.50 by Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €47.50 ($55.23) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.26 ($58.45).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

