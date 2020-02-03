Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ RBCN remained flat at $$9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 3.46% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

