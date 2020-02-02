Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of RUBY opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $622.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

