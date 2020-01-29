Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Head-To-Head Review

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -3,548.97% -48.08% -26.68% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -41.30% -32.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 96.29 -$20.53 million N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.19 million ($2.27) -3.51

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubius Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 185.45%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria. It is also developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. In addition, the company is developing RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes; and RTX-PV for treating pemphigus vulgaris. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.