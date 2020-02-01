Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Rugby Mining Ltd (CVE:RUG) traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 24,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $13.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

Rugby Mining Company Profile (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia, Colombia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Cobrasco Porphyry Copper project, which covers an area of 3,000 hectares located to the southwest of Medellin in the Choco Region, Colombia.

