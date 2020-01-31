Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), approximately 3,068,889 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 560,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.07.

About Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR)

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia and Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, vanadium, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits, as well as platinum-group metals. Its flagship property is the Braeside project comprising approximately 1,000 square kilometers located on the eastern margin of the Pilbara Craton in the northwest of Western Australia.

