RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 10,192 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 647,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.76 million.

About RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

Recommended Story: Range Trading