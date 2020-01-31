Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Update

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

