Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMRC opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

