Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com