Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 461,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,011. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

