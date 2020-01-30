Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 979,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

RUTH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,451. The company has a market cap of $577.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Profit Margin