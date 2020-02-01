RWE (ETR:RWE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.09

RWE AG (ETR:RWE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €32.09 ($37.31) and last traded at €31.99 ($37.20), with a volume of 636384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.86 ($37.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03.

About RWE (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

