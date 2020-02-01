RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.63 ($35.61).

FRA:RWE traded down €0.45 ($0.52) on Thursday, hitting €31.34 ($36.44). The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,175 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.75. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

