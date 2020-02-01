Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,037,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ryanair by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,310,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after acquiring an additional 214,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ryanair by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?