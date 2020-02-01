Ryanair (RYAAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) will release its earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

