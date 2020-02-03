RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Given $4.20 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has received an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 10.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.20 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of RYB remained flat at $$5.32 on Friday. 10,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,129. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of RYB Education worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com