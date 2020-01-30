Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 561,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,349. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

