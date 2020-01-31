Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.70. 288,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

