S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. 9,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

STBA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

