Sabah Oney Sells 2,200 Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,118 shares in the company, valued at $15,028,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sabah Oney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Sabah Oney sold 14,467 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $362,398.35.

On Thursday, December 12th, Sabah Oney sold 6,810 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $137,085.30.

On Monday, December 9th, Sabah Oney sold 2,300 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $46,161.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $103,223.12.

ALEC opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Alector Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.42.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Cash Flow