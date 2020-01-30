Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 165,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 191,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.96.

Sable Resources Company Profile (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

