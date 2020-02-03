Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 608,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,543. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 726.91, a PEG ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 842,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

