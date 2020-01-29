Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.50 ($3.87).

SBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LON SBRE traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 305 ($4.01). The company had a trading volume of 358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.58. The stock has a market cap of $762.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.47).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

