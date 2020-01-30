Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Head-To-Head Survey

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre 5.89% 30.10% 4.96% Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.87 billion 1.54 $337.53 million $1.42 15.31 Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sabre and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 3 4 0 2.38 Zoom Video Communications 2 14 6 0 2.18

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $25.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $81.26, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Sabre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sabre beats Zoom Video Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.